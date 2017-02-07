Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: February 07, 2017

Cold taco sparks shooting in Houston police say

Comments

Related

View Larger
Cold taco sparks shooting in Houston police say
View Larger
Cold taco sparks shooting in Houston police say

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

A cold taco is reportedly at the center of a shooting in Houston.

A woman became so enraged, she shot her boyfriend over it, police said.

The woman exploded in rage when the taco truck worker refused to reheat her taco, investigators stated.

When her boyfriend tried to calm her down, police said, she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim is expected to survive.

There’s no word on whether any charges have been filed in the case.

No valentine for her this year……


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation