Posted: November 21, 2017

Congrats To The Harts!

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

After a false alarm last week, Eniko Hart went into labor and delivered a newborn baby boy early this morning!

Congrats to Kevin &amp; Eniko Hart on their new bundle of joy!

 

