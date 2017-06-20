Just a day before Father’s Day, actor and hip-hop artist LL Cool J accomplished one of the most important duties a father has – he walked his daughter down the aisle.

LL Cool J and his wife Simone Smith gave away their oldest daughter, Italia, on Saturday in a star-studded wedding at the Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery in Long Island, New York. The mother-of-the-bride shared some special moments from her daughter’s New York wedding.

Italia was married in a Marie Antoinette inspired dress, but changed her dress for the reception and slipped into a pair of bedazzled sneaker wedges for the turn-up portion of the evening. The entire Smith family came through with matching grillz in support of the newlyweds.

Guests of the new bride and groom included Mary J. Blige, Niecy Nash, Cookie Johnson, Bill Bellamy, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Monica. “Life is amazing! Just as we were celebrating our #16thanniversary these beautiful young #lovebirds were ushering in a brand new life together. I love you Tali and feel so honored you and Lamar shared your love with us. Looking forward to watching your love grow. Congrats @mr.cardinez @italiaanita,” shared Kristen Bellamy who was celebrating her anniversary with comedian Bill Bellamy.

Italia and her new husband, Lamar Cardinez have been preparing for their big day since their engagement in November 2015. Since then the bride has been showered with nothing but love from her mother, sisters and famous “aunts” with bridal and bachelorette parties.