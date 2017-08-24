Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 24, 2017

M.A.C COSMETICS TO CELEBRATE AALIYAH WITH LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Aaliyah_5

M.A.C will honor the life and career of Aaliyah with a limited-edition collection due in stores next summer.

The partnership comes two years after fans petitioned for the line on Change.org. The effort collected more than 26,000 signatures and it appears that the company was listening.

“Aaliyah is truly one in a million–an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&amp;B music and film inspires us all,” said M.A.C in an Instagram post announcing the line. “Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018.”

Instagram Photo

This isn’t the first time M.A.C has honored an icon posthumously. In 2016, the brand released a 13-product collection inspired by  Selena Quintanilla. Interestingly enough, that collection also began with a petition created by her dedicated fans.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation