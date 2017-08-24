M.A.C COSMETICS TO CELEBRATE AALIYAH WITH LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

M.A.C will honor the life and career of Aaliyah with a limited-edition collection due in stores next summer.

The partnership comes two years after fans petitioned for the line on Change.org. The effort collected more than 26,000 signatures and it appears that the company was listening.

“Aaliyah is truly one in a million–an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all,” said M.A.C in an Instagram post announcing the line. “Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018.”

This isn’t the first time M.A.C has honored an icon posthumously. In 2016, the brand released a 13-product collection inspired by Selena Quintanilla. Interestingly enough, that collection also began with a petition created by her dedicated fans.