Couple Married 77 Years Buried in Same Casket

‘Til death do us part? No so with one Missouri couple.

Raymond Breuer died earlier this month. His wife Velva was holding his hand. They had been married for 77 years.

Before his death, Raymond mentioned to a nurse that if his spouse passed away about that time they should be buried in the same casket.

Velva Breuer passed away 30 hours after her husband and now they share a single coffin. They were buried holding hands. Together forever.

May they both rest in peace.

