There’s something about Dancing with the Stars semi-finals week that makes you think anyone could win, even if America’s favorite dad David Ross is never going to win. Everyone feels like a winner, including Normani’s grandma, who got no less than three kisses from a Chmerkovskiy tonight. But even on a winning night, there are no words to describe the shock that set in as Simone Biles was eliminated, just shy of the finale.

Ummmm does anybody want to explain what just happened here?? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/h0VtszKcds — Rachel Linder (@LinderRachel) May 16, 2017

Judges Challenge: 40/40

Unlearned Dance: 40/40

Carrie Ann shows up to Simone’s performance to help her dial in to being “fun.” After last week’s iconic “Smiling doesn’t win gold medals” comment, this week’s challenge is all about having fun during the jive. Simone , sorry, her alt-ego “Zoe” nails it, and she lands her first perfect score. It’s Simone’s Rumba that truly exhibits the dancer she is.

"I was probably 4 years old before I started taking gymnastics serious."- Simone Biles on #DWTS, reminding me I've wasted my entire life — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) May 16, 2017

don't get me wrong, i absolutely ADORE david ross❤but him beating simone biles to the finals is a COMPLETE shock #DWTS — britney (@britneyahuna) May 16, 2017

At the end of the show, Simone was the one to be sent home. Her elimination comes as one of many shock eliminations this season. After Heather and Nancy’s departures, it was almost certain that Simone would make the final considering her place in the final four. But half of the decision relies on America’s vote, and even after a perfect 80 from the judge’s, David Ross’ votes outweighed Biles’.

For die-hard fans, it’s reminiscent of Brandy’s exit back in season 11. The only formidable option to take out fan-favorite Jennifer Grey, Brandy left in the final four after a near-perfect run on the show. The science and math of DWTS? Well, it just doesn’t make sense sometimes.

Making a double appearance on the podium with a gold sash and yellow topaz one piece, Simone’s ensemble and dance set is a clear casting of shade on the (one) bronze medal she was awarded at the Olympics. The use of wardrobe to communicate angst is an absolute fire move.