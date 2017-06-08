Comedian Dave Chappelle left a lot of people smiling when he donated all proceeds from his latest stand-up show to Flint, Mich.— a year after he skipped a benefit event for the city to attend the Academy Awards instead.

The funnyman performed in Flint on Wednesday evening, and during the show he told the crowd he was giving $50,000 to a local foundation, TMZ reported.

“I’m not taking a dime,” he told the audience, earning a rapturous applause.

The proceeds went to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, with the money set to help kids who have been affected by the lead that’s contaminated the city’s water.

The organization’s CEO joined Chappelle onstage to receive a check from the comedian.

Chappelle’s show was at The Whiting, the same venue where a benefit event for the Flint water crisis took place in February 2016.