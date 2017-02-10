By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

The organizers of last month’s Women’s March announced Monday their intention to hold a general strike at a date to be determined.

Posts across the official social media accounts for the Women’s March read: “General Strike: A Day Without A Woman,” with a subhead saying, “Date To Be Announced.”

The Women’s March began with a call for a march on Washington the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. After millions showed up for events across the world, including a massive turnout within the nation’s capital itself, the organizers committed to building the event into an effective movement.

But the call for a general strike would be a return to the streets and a physical jab at the economy.

“At a time when our foundational principles of freedom and equality are under threat, The Women’s March is committed to engaging in actions that affirmatively build community, strengthen relationships and support local, women- and minority-owned businesses,” The Women’s March said in a statement praising boycotts of companies that supported Trump and others that “brought the corporate practices of Uber and Nordstrom to light.”

The general strike is a tactic born among labor-oriented political movements where groups of people all leave their places of work to demand political or economic action. The statement from the Women’s March indicated the general strike would also include boycotting certain businesses. The Women’s March may be the most high-profile announcement of a general strike during the Trump presidency so far, but many others — often on the political left — have also called for strikes.