Dennis Edwards: Former Temptations Lead Singer Reportedly ‘Seriously Ill’
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Dennis Edwards 74, the former lead singer of The Temptations, is said to be hospitalized and is listed as “seriously ill.”
The information is courtesy of Ken Bedford via his Facebook page:
“Prayers are needed for singer Dennis Edwards of the Temptations. He was admitted to a St Louis hospital after returning from a concert date in Canada last week. He is seriously ill and I won’t say any more until his wife releases details. As for now until further information is released please join me in praying for his recovery. Upcoming dates included the OJays in a couple of weeks. I have known Dennis for many years and he along with Chris Arnold also of the Temptations, who lives in Chicago, have been major supporters of my Breast cancer awareness program by performing ‘live’.”
