US Dept. of Ed. typo on W.E.B. Du Bois tweet sparks backlash

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

The U.S. Department of Education was fighting off a social media storm Sunday after the agency misspelled the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, an admired civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP, in a tweet about the importance of education for Black History month.

The department tweeted out a famous Du Bois quote, “Education must simply not teach work- it must teach life,” but then attributed it to W.E.B. DeBois.

A Twitter backlash quickly followed. The agency corrected the mistake and issued an apology.