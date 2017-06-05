Now Playing
Posted: June 05, 2017

Deputies raid Florida man’s house while he shows off cash on Facebook Live

Deputies raid Florida man's house while he shows off cash on Facebook Live
Deputies raid Florida man’s house while he shows off cash on Facebook Live
Deputies raid Florida man’s house while he shows off cash on Facebook Live

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

A Jacksonville man was showing off a wad of cash in a Facebook Live video when law officers raided his home and arrested him on drug charges.

A man identified by Fox 30 as 22-year-old Breon Hollings can be seen counting money in a Facebook Live video and repeatedly exclaiming, “This [expletive] don’t stop, man,” for about a minute before he hears deputies on a loudspeaker outside his home.

As Hollings runs out of the room, deputies can be heard in the background shouting, “This is Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We have a search warrant.” This is followed by a series of loud noises, which neighbors told Fox 30 were smoke grenades thrown into the house.

Deputies can be seen walking in and out of the room as the video streams before one appears to notice the camera and shut it off.

Law officers told Fox 30 that they were not tipped off by the Facebook Live video but simply happened to execute a search warrant while Hollings was showing off his cash.

They arrested Hollings after they found a handgun, crack cocaine, ammunition, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia at the house, according to an arrest report cited by Fox 30.

Hollings has a long criminal history in Duval County, including previous drug charges, court and Jackson Sheriff’s Office records show.

 


