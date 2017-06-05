Derek Fisher grateful to be alive after crash, DUI arrest

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher and “Basketball Wives” reality star Gloria Govan say they are grateful to be OK after a crash that led to Fisher’s arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.

Fisher and Govan released a joint statement Sunday afternoon, hours after Fisher’s arrest in Los Angeles.

They said they were “beyond grateful that we are both OK and no one else was involved.” The two-sentence statement also thanked their supporters for thoughts and prayers.

The California Highway Patrol said Fisher’s 2015 Cadillac veered onto a freeway shoulder while approaching an interchange and then hit a concrete curb and guardrail.

The car overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The Highway Patrol said Fisher had been drinking before the crash.