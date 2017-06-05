Derek Fisher grateful to be alive after crash, DUI arrest

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Derek Fisher grateful to be alive after crash, DUI arrest
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher and “Basketball Wives” reality star Gloria Govan say they are grateful to be OK after a crash that led to Fisher’s arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.
Fisher and Govan released a joint statement Sunday afternoon, hours after Fisher’s arrest in Los Angeles.
They said they were “beyond grateful that we are both OK and no one else was involved.” The two-sentence statement also thanked their supporters for thoughts and prayers.
The California Highway Patrol said Fisher’s 2015 Cadillac veered onto a freeway shoulder while approaching an interchange and then hit a concrete curb and guardrail.
The car overturned and came to rest on its roof.
The Highway Patrol said Fisher had been drinking before the crash.
Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself