Did Vincent Herbert Physically Abuse Tamar Braxton?

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Back in September, Tamar Braxton announced her retirement from music to focus on her marriage. The following month news broke that after nearly nine years of marriage, Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert.

Now Tamar’s mother, Evelyn Braxton, is speaking out claiming she witnessed Vincent physically abuse her daughter Tamar. Check out the two videos below.

Wow! There have been rumors of ongoing issues with their marriage but who knew about all of this? If true, lets hope Tamar finds her way out of that abusive relationship.