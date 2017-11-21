Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: November 21, 2017

Did Vincent Herbert Physically Abuse Tamar Braxton?

Comments

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Back in September, Tamar Braxton announced her retirement from music to focus on her marriage. The following month news broke that after nearly nine years of marriage, Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert.

Now Tamar’s mother, Evelyn Braxton, is speaking out claiming she witnessed Vincent physically abuse her daughter Tamar. Check out the two videos below.

 

Instagram Photo

 

Wow! There have been rumors of ongoing issues with their marriage but who knew about all of this? If true, lets hope Tamar finds her way out of that abusive relationship.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation