Diddy Brings Out Notorious B.I.G’s Son !
By
jhankins4
Star 945 Blog
We just experienced the Bad Boy Reunion! Now we get to see the Bad Boy Players on the big screen!
Not only did Diddy announce a new film but he also bought out Notorious B.I.G’s Son, Christopher Wallace in honor of this fathers 45th Birthday!
“Cant Stop Wont Stop” is a film were we get to see behind the scenes of all the madness that went on during the high point of the Bad Boy Team. Check out the trailer below.
