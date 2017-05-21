Now Playing
Posted: May 21, 2017

Diddy Brings Out Notorious B.I.G’s Son !

By jhankins4

We just experienced the Bad Boy Reunion! Now we get to see the Bad Boy Players on the big screen!

Not only did Diddy announce a new film but he also bought out Notorious B.I.G’s  Son, Christopher Wallace in honor of this fathers 45th Birthday!

“Cant Stop Wont Stop” is a film were we get to see behind the scenes of all the madness that went on during the high point of the Bad Boy Team. Check out the trailer below.

 

 

 


