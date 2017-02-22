P. Diddy is Hip Hop’s First Billionaire!

It appears congratulations are in order for P. Diddy. He’s announced his billionaire status! A first for any hip hop artist.

On YouTube, Puff revealed this news that the hip hop world has been waiting for, for years now. The video starts off with the mogul eating lunch. After dining for a bit, he walks into his other office — who knows how many he has?? Then, he drops the bomb.

“A young boy from Harlem, I couldn’t even be a waiter,” Puff said to the camera. “They didn’t want me to be a waiter, so you know what I did? I became a billionaire.”

Watch the announcement here: http://bit.ly/2l0BrRV