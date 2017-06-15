Now Playing
Posted: June 15, 2017

Diddy's New Ink is HUGE!

Diddy's New Ink is HUGE!
Diddy’s New Ink is HUGE!
Diddy’s New Ink is HUGE!

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently shared a picture of his new tattoo. It covers his entire back and displays an image of the Virgin Mary and the Baby Jesus.

Is this part of a celebration of Diddy’s recently being named number one on the Forbes list of highest paid entertainers? I’m just wondering! LOL!

See the picture and read what he says the tattoo means: https://yhoo.it/2ssWPXw

 

 


