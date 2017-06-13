Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 13, 2017

Diddy Tops Forbes List of Highest Paid Entertainers

Comments

Related

View Larger
Diddy Tops Forbes List of Highest Paid Entertainers
View Larger
Diddy Tops Forbes List of Highest Paid Entertainers
View Larger
Diddy Tops Forbes List of Highest Paid Entertainers
View Larger
Diddy Tops Forbes List of Highest Paid Entertainers

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Congratulating Sean Combs. Forbes Magazine has named Diddy the highest paid entertainer of 2016-2017. He topped the “Celebrity 100” list, earning $130 million!

Beyoncé came in at number two with $105 million for the year.

See who else is on the list….rolling in big bank: http://bit.ly/2sYzDy8

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation