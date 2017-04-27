Disney workers ask company to fight for 500 Haitian refugees

Union representatives speaking on behalf of 500 Haitian refugees working as Disney cast members in Central Florida are asking CEO Bob Iger to fight for them to stay in the U.S.

The group is part of 50,000 refugees from the island nation who are living in the U.S. following the earthquake that ravaged the country in 2010.

President Barack Obama gave the Haitian nationals temporary protected status in the U.S.

That status has been extended several times due to repeated catastrophes like cholera, outbreaks and damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

The refugees’ protected status is scheduled to expire in July, and in a letter obtained by USA Today, members of President Donald Trump’s administration don’t want to see it extended again.

Disney employees, though, are calling for Iger, who sits on Trump’s Presidential Advisory Board, to fight for his employees and keep them from being deported.

If the protection is not extended, the 50,000 Haitian refugees, including the 500 Disney cast members, would be deported.