Posted: February 06, 2018

Donald Glover Set to Play Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Actor Donald Glover is rockin’ that full fur coat! Did you see the movie trailer for the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story?” He’s playing the role of Lando Calrissian, which was played by Billy Dee Williams back in the day.

The movie opens in theaters May 25th.

See the movie trailer:

http://bit.ly/2BJ17j9

 

 

 

 

 

