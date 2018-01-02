Now Playing
Posted: January 02, 2018

Donnie Simpson Will Host The Tom Joyner Morning Show

While Tom Joyner is out, the legendary Donnie Simpson will be filling in and he will be bringing some special guest co-host along with him.

Take a look at who is bringing along:

Tuesday – January 2nd Dammon William
Wednesday – January 3rd Luenell
Thursday – January 4th Demetria Mckinne
Friday – January 5th Rodney Perry

 


