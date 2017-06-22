Sign in with your existing account
‘EAT MY PEACH B****’: NENE DELIVERS MULTIPLE HASHTAG CLAPBACKS TO PORSHA AFTER ‘DISH NATION’ SHADE
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
You knew NeNe Leakes wouldn’t let Porsha Williams’s shade on national television go unaddressed.
On Dish Nation Wednesday, NeNe’s return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was brought up for discussion, and Porsha let it be known that she wasn’t the least bit enthused.
“I’m glad she got her job back,” Porsha said in a dry, sarcastic tone, then, mocked the professional pics NeNe used on Instagram to announce her “RHOA” return.
“Yeah, you got to be pretty excited to go do a full photo shoot, all this, that. I’m glad. I’m glad you happy,” Porsha said.
On Thursday, NeNe returned to Instagram for the clapback…mostly via hashtags.
“We like to keep’ em talking Nites at the Leakes #thethreat #queen #theybothered #slaynethia #eatmypeachbitch ✌#thephotoshootthatKILLED
