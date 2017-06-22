Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 22, 2017

‘EAT MY PEACH B****’: NENE DELIVERS MULTIPLE HASHTAG CLAPBACKS TO PORSHA AFTER ‘DISH NATION’ SHADE

Comments

Related

View Larger
‘EAT MY PEACH B****’: NENE DELIVERS MULTIPLE HASHTAG CLAPBACKS TO PORSHA AFTER ‘DISH NATION’ SHADE
View Larger
‘EAT MY PEACH B****’: NENE DELIVERS MULTIPLE HASHTAG CLAPBACKS TO PORSHA AFTER ‘DISH NATION’ SHADE
View Larger
‘EAT MY PEACH B****’: NENE DELIVERS MULTIPLE HASHTAG CLAPBACKS TO PORSHA AFTER ‘DISH NATION’ SHADE
View Larger
‘EAT MY PEACH B****’: NENE DELIVERS MULTIPLE HASHTAG CLAPBACKS TO PORSHA AFTER ‘DISH NATION’ SHADE
View Larger
‘EAT MY PEACH B****’: NENE DELIVERS MULTIPLE HASHTAG CLAPBACKS TO PORSHA AFTER ‘DISH NATION’ SHADE
View Larger
‘EAT MY PEACH B****’: NENE DELIVERS MULTIPLE HASHTAG CLAPBACKS TO PORSHA AFTER ‘DISH NATION’ SHADE
View Larger
‘EAT MY PEACH B****’: NENE DELIVERS MULTIPLE HASHTAG CLAPBACKS TO PORSHA AFTER ‘DISH NATION’ SHADE

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

You knew NeNe Leakes wouldn’t let Porsha Williams’s shade on national television go unaddressed.

On Dish Nation Wednesday, NeNe’s return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was brought up for discussion, and Porsha let it be known that she wasn’t the least bit enthused.

“I’m glad she got her job back,” Porsha said in a dry, sarcastic tone, then, mocked the professional pics NeNe used on Instagram to announce her “RHOA” return.

“Yeah, you got to be pretty excited to go do a full photo shoot, all this, that. I’m glad. I’m glad you happy,” Porsha said.

On Thursday, NeNe returned to Instagram for the clapback…mostly via hashtags.

“We like to keep’ em talking Nites at the Leakes #thethreat #queen #theybothered #slaynethia #eatmypeachbitch ✌#thephotoshootthatKILLED


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation