Ellen DeGeneres calls out audience member for dishonesty

Ellen DeGeneres tested the honesty of her audience in a recent show, and most of them passed. The one woman who didn’t was embarrassed with a reprimand on national television.

With “Ellen” in its 14th season, DeGeneres gave her audience members the chance to choose one item from the Ellen Shop, the Huffington Post reported. What the audience didn’t know was that DeGeneres had hidden cameras trained on the table, filming the shoppers as they chose between hats, mugs and other trinkets. A sign at the table reminded the shoppers that they were limited to one free item.

“I just wanted to see how honest my audience was,” DeGeneres said during the show’s segment.

Most of the guests chose one item and one woman offered to pay for a second item, the Huffington Post reported. But a woman named Nancy failed the test.

DeGeneres played back the video to the audience and called out Nancy for taking more than one item. DeGeneres then had the embarrassed woman placed in a special chair on stage and lectured her about the importance of honesty.

It was awkward, but it’s a safe bet that Nancy learned her lesson.