Posted: June 15, 2017

Even A Pregnant Serena Williams Can’t Be Stopped!

Even A Pregnant Serena Williams Can’t Be Stopped!
Even A Pregnant Serena Williams Can’t Be Stopped!
Even A Pregnant Serena Williams Can’t Be Stopped!

By andrechannel

Check out this video of a pregnant Serena Williams on the tennis court!

 

We’re willing to bet she’s hard to beat even while pregnant!

