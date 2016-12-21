Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 21, 2016
Faith Evans and Stevie J?
During a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, Stevie J revealed that he is in a serious relationship with Bad Boy singer, Faith Evans. This may have taken many people by surprise, but if you remember the incident of Joseline Hernandez bleaching Stevie’s J clothes after becoming ‘insanely’
jealous over his relationship with Faith Evans, it may help put the pieces to the puzzle together. Also during an interview with Stevie J on the Wendy Williams Show, Stevie J mentioned that he has a girlfriend. which now we know is Faith Evans.
Are you excited for the new couple?
