Posted: December 21, 2016

Faith Evans and Stevie J?

Faith Evans and Stevie J?
Faith Evans and Stevie J?

During a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, Stevie J revealed that he is in a serious relationship with Bad Boy singer, Faith Evans. This may have taken many people by surprise, but if you remember the incident of Joseline Hernandez bleaching Stevie’s J clothes after becoming ‘insanely’ jealous over his relationship with Faith Evans, it may help put the pieces to the puzzle together.
Also during an interview with Stevie J on the Wendy Williams Show, Stevie J mentioned that he has a girlfriend. which now we know is Faith Evans.

Are you excited for the new couple?


