Fake retail apps designed to steal personal information, money

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Retail apps offer great deals and savings for the places you shop and brands you like, however, some are fake, and the knockoffs can do real damage.

Often the fake apps are aimed at stealing your personal information or your money.

Some of the imposters appear to be legitimate, but ABC News found fake apps ones for UGG, Dillard’s, Zappos, New Balance, and Dollar Tree.

In fact, Dollar Tree that it doesn’t have an app at all. Some fakes are a tad easier to spot because the names are slightly off, The New York Times reported, such as the “Footlocke” app attempting to imitate Foot Locker and the “Overstock Inc” app meant to snarl users hoping to find the Overstock.com app.