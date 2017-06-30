Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 30, 2017

Fantasia’s Birthday Body!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Fantasia’s Birthday Body!
View Larger
Fantasia’s Birthday Body!
View Larger
Fantasia’s Birthday Body!
View Larger
Fantasia’s Birthday Body!

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

Fantasia has been hitting the gym hard lately and it is paying off! She looks absolutely amazing, thanks to her trainer Zavis. Not to mention, it looks like we may have an album coming soon!


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation