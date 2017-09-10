FEMA releases list of disaster rumors, facts, scams

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is trying to put rumors to rest with its
Hurricane Irma Rumor Control website.
Pets
According to the website, emergency shelters are required to accommodate pets and service animals belonging to people who
have been evacuated.
In 2006, Congress passed the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act to ensure that emergency operations rescue,
care, shelter and meet the needs of household pets and service animals
Hotels and motels do not fall under the PETS Act.
Hotels must accept service animals. Individuals with access and functional needs should check with the hotel to see if accommodations
can meet their needs.
Fuel
With the impending storm, there’s been a high demand for fuel. Florida advises residents to only take the amount of fuel you
need to get to your destination.
The Florida Emergency Operations Center reports demand has spiked five times above normal levels in some areas causing temporary
outages at gas stations.
The state is working to replenish reduced stock and says the fuel supply chain remains fully intact.
Disaster Clean-Up and Inspections
Cleaning up and making temporary repairs to storm-damaged property will not disqualify you from federal disaster assistance.
Property owners should document the damage to their property with either pictures or video. Property owners should then begin
to clean up and make any temporary repairs to make their homes safe.
FEMA urges owners to put health and safety first, take pictures or video of your property, make repairs to prevent further
damage and to keep receipts to show inspectors.
FEMA Business Re-Entry List
According to FEMA, the agency does not create any lists that permits travel into disaster areas for businesses.
Public and business access into disaster-impacted areas is solely at the discretion of local officials.
Check with officials before attempting to enter a disaster-impacted area.
Scams
The agency says FEMA inspectors asking for personal information or charging for services such as damage inspections or contractor
repairs is a scam.
Scam artists may pose as government officials, aid workers, charitable organizations or insurance company employees.
Here are steps FEMA suggests following these steps:
- Do not respond to texts, phone calls or personal requests asking for your personal information. The only time you should provide
this information is during the initial application process for FEMA aid or when you initiate contact with the agency to follow
up an application. FEMA inspectors only require verification of identity.
- Ask for identification and don’t be afraid to hang up on cold callers.
- Contact government agencies using information posted on their websites or in other official sources.
- Don’t sign anything you don’t understand or contracts with blank spaces.
- If you suspect fraud, contact the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or report it to the
Federal Trade Commission.
