Posted: January 05, 2017

Fight at Ricky Harris Funeral Allegedly Started by Disgruntled Cousin

Fight at Ricky Harris Funeral Allegedly Started by Disgruntled Cousin
Fight at Ricky Harris Funeral Allegedly Started by Disgruntled Cousin

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

The man who tried to bum rush Snoop Dogg  during the funeral for actor/comedian Ricky Harris was reportedly a cousin of the deceased.

Multiple sources inside the Long Beach church say it was one of Ricky’s cousins who stepped to Snoop and called him a “bitch ass n****.”

That’s when two members of Snoop’s entourage, including Daz Dillinger, mobilized and manhandled the cousin, sparking the melee.

Snoop’s bodyguard ended up dragging the cousin out of the church.


