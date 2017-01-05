By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

The man who tried to bum rush Snoop Dogg during the funeral for actor/comedian Ricky Harris was reportedly a cousin of the deceased.

Multiple sources inside the Long Beach church say it was one of Ricky’s cousins who stepped to Snoop and called him a “bitch ass n****.”

That’s when two members of Snoop’s entourage, including Daz Dillinger, mobilized and manhandled the cousin, sparking the melee.

Snoop’s bodyguard ended up dragging the cousin out of the church.