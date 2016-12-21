Finding Confidence at 51

Wednesday December 21, 2016, Viola Davis revealed to the TODAY Show that she has found confidence at the age of 51.

There is no denying that Viola Davis’s acting career has sky rocketed over the past several years do to her Oscar worthy roles in films like, “The Help”, How to Get Away With Murder”, “Fences” and more!

“It’s probably because I feel more confident in my own skin at 51,” she told Hoda Kotb. “And I didn’t expect that to happen. I was bracing for impact at 50. At 51, I was bracing for the fall — those free-fall rides, the Tower of Terror.” -Davis

“I’ve been blissfully comfortable in my own skin,” she explained. “I think what’s happened is probably just so many years of not feeling comfortable, that maybe I just got tired. Maybe all of the experiences I’ve had have just marinated into this beautiful pot of me.”

When asked about how does she feel about her success, she stated the following…

“I appreciate it because I’ve had nothing,” she stated plainly. “You know, when you’re poor, you’re invisible. … What I have now is because I’ve had to work so hard to get everything that I’ve gotten in life. It’s like the saying, ‘The happily ever after comes after you’ve done the work.'”

“Like food, like a well-stocked cabinet, like having my daughter have a nice coat, like having a husband that loves me and is there for me, or being able to reach in my pocket and give,” Davis noted. “I don’t have to have Alexander McQueen dresses. I don’t have to have a big house — although I do have a big house. But it’s the small things that just make me bask in the glory.”