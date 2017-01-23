Now Playing
Posted: January 23, 2017

First Lady Michelle Obama's "Priceless" Looks on Inauguration Day

First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Priceless” Looks on Inauguration Day
First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Priceless” Looks on Inauguration Day
First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Priceless” Looks on Inauguration Day
First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Priceless” Looks on Inauguration Day

Social media took off after seeing FLOTUS Michelle Obama’s classic expressions during Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

Don’t you really wish you could read her mind???? Write your own caption.  Then take a look at some of the others, plus a few more pictures of Mrs. Obama during that day.

http://bit.ly/2ji8qUi

 

 


