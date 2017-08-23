Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

Fla. lawmaker wants to ban soft drink purchases with food stamps

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

A Florida lawmaker wants to take a look at what is allowed to be purchased when it comes to using government assistance.

Rep. Ralph Massullo, (R-34th District), proposed HB47, which will allow the state’s Department of Children and Families to ask the federal government for a waiver. The waiver would allow the state to ban the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to buy soft drinks, WTVT reported.

If the federal government denies the waiver, the bill allows for the request to be resubmitted each year until it is granted.

The bill will be part of the 2018 legislative session starting in January.

The proposal was filed on Friday, and if passed would be put in effect on July 1.

Rep. Ralph Massullo

 


