Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 03, 2017

Florida after-care worker tricked boys into sex with Disney trip, police say

Comments

Related

View Larger
Florida after-care worker tricked boys into sex with Disney trip, police say
View Larger
Florida after-care worker tricked boys into sex with Disney trip, police say
View Larger
Florida after-care worker tricked boys into sex with Disney trip, police say

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

An after-care worker at Plantation Middle School was arrested last week after accused of recruiting boys for sex and offering them a trip to Disney World, police said.

Roosevelt Miller, 20, allegedly lured teenage boys by having them write their names and phone numbers on a sports sign-up list, NBC Miami reports.

Miller would then send the boys messages through the mobile app KIK, texting one student that he was “sexy” and wanted to “spoil him,” according to the police report obtained by NBC Miami.

Police said Miller offered the group of boys gifts and money “in exchange for touching their genitals,” the police report stated. One of the gifts included a trip to Disney World, according to NBC Miami.

Miller’s arrest stemmed from a March investigation after a 13-year-old student came forward with the incident, NBC Miami reports. He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

Someone needs their butt seriously kicked!


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation