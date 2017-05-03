An after-care worker at Plantation Middle School was arrested last week after accused of recruiting boys for sex and offering them a trip to Disney World, police said.

Roosevelt Miller, 20, allegedly lured teenage boys by having them write their names and phone numbers on a sports sign-up list, NBC Miami reports.

Miller would then send the boys messages through the mobile app KIK, texting one student that he was “sexy” and wanted to “spoil him,” according to the police report obtained by NBC Miami.

Police said Miller offered the group of boys gifts and money “in exchange for touching their genitals,” the police report stated. One of the gifts included a trip to Disney World, according to NBC Miami.

Miller’s arrest stemmed from a March investigation after a 13-year-old student came forward with the incident, NBC Miami reports. He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

