Posted: February 23, 2017

Florida man claims dog shot his girlfriend

Florida man claims dog shot his girlfriend
Florida man claims dog shot his girlfriend

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

A man told police that his dog was responsible for shooting his girlfriend while she was sleeping on Tuesday night in Florida.

Jacksonville police responded around 11:25 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Patou Drive.

Brian Murphy told officers that he let his dog, Diesel, outside after the animal woke him up Tuesday night. When they returned to the bedroom, the room was completely dark. Murphy told police that Diesel walked in before him, and that he then saw a flash and heard a bang.

Murphy’s girlfriend, Summer Miracle, had been shot in her sleep.

Murphy claimed that “Diesel jumped up on the nightstand, where (Murphy’s) gun was sitting, and it went off, shooting Summer in the right leg,” according to police.

Miracle told authorities she was asleep when the bullet struck her and that she wasn’t sure how she was shot.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.


