Florida man sits on gun, shoots self in penis, police say
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
A Jacksonville man accidentally shot himself in the penis early Friday morning when he sat on a gun in the driver’s seat of his car, police said.
The 38-year-old man was taken to Memorial Hospital by a woman, who told police that the man was sitting in his Nissan Altima by himself and came into their home on Freedom Crossing Trail in a panic and ran straight to the bathroom.
She said she followed him and saw that he had a gunshot wound to his penis, so she took him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.
She said the man told her he sat on the gun, which accidentally went off.
Police were called to the hospital just before 3 a.m. because of the gunshot wound.
Investigators found that the man was convicted of cocaine possession in 2004.
It’s possible he will be facing charges for possessing a firearm, because he is a convicted felon.
