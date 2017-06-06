Now Playing
Posted: June 06, 2017

Florida mom lets snake bite baby to ‘teach a lesson’

Florida mom lets snake bite baby to ‘teach a lesson’
Florida mom lets snake bite baby to ‘teach a lesson’
Florida mom lets snake bite baby to ‘teach a lesson’

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

A  Highlands County mother said that she has “no regrets” after she let the snake intentionally bite the child several times, WFTS reports.

The mother states “It had bitten me and my son and didn’t leave a mark, several times,” she said to WFTS. “So, I thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her without actually getting hurt.”

In the video on Facebook that has now been removed shows how the mother held up a container with a rat snake inside and lets her daughter reach toward the snake. You can hear the daughter flinch and cry each time the snake strikes her.

The mother said her daughter was not hurt because the snake has teeth “too small to actually puncture the skin,” WFTS reports. Her intention was to teach her child a “valuable lesson” on how to handle reptiles, she said to WFTS.

Source – WFTS 9 ABC


