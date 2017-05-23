Sign in with your existing account
Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Former University of Miami All-American and a member of the 1989 national championship team Cortez Kennedy, also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 48, according to the Orlando Police Department.
No cause of death has been given to this point.
Orlando police confirmed to ESPN that, “they are investigating Kennedy’s death, but also said ‘there is nothing suspicious to report’ at this time.
Kennedy went on to play 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990-2000, was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and made eight Pro Bowls.
