Posted: May 16, 2017

Forgiving Phaedra?

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

This season of Atlanta Housewives will be one to remember do to the tension between Porsha and Kandi all because of the lie Phaedra told!

After it was revealed that the “Date Rape” accusation against Kandi towards Porsha was one big lie, it seems as if all of the Real Housewives Fans turned against Phaedra. Not only did the fans turn their backs towards Phaedra, but the RHOA Producers as well, as she was recently fired from the show. Phaedra and Kandi had their own feud going on prior to the blow up between Porsha and Kandi, which explains why Phaedra started the rumor in the first place.

In hopes to get revenge on Kandi, Phadera’s plan not only back fired on her but caused her to get fired. But if you were in Porsha’s shoes, would you forgive Phaedra?


