Former Eatonville Mayor Anthony Grant was found guilty of voting fraud, and election violations by a jury Friday night.

He was found not guilty on two other charges involving him and two of his campaign aides, Mia Nowells and James Randolph.

It’s not clear right now as to how much jail time Anthony Grant could face. In the meantime, he remains in custody until his sentencing date, which hasn’t been set.

