Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 20, 2017

Former Eatonville Mayor Found Guilty of Voting Fraud, Election Violations

Comments

Related

View Larger
Former Eatonville Mayor Found Guilty of Voting Fraud, Election Violations
View Larger
Former Eatonville Mayor Found Guilty of Voting Fraud, Election Violations
View Larger
Former Eatonville Mayor Found Guilty of Voting Fraud, Election Violations
View Larger
Former Eatonville Mayor Found Guilty of Voting Fraud, Election Violations

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

 

Former Eatonville Mayor Anthony Grant was found guilty of voting fraud, and election violations by a jury Friday night.

He was found not guilty on two other charges involving him and two of his campaign aides, Mia Nowells and James Randolph.

It’s not clear right now as to how much jail time Anthony Grant could face. In the meantime, he remains in custody until his sentencing date, which hasn’t been set.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/2ehTHV0

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation