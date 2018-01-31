Funeral Arrangements for the Honorable Mayor Bruce Mount, Sr.

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Funeral Arrangements for the Honorable Mayor Bruce Mount, Sr.
By
jojooneal95
Star 945 Blog
Keeping our dear friend and colleague’s family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Let’s celebrate a great man and
a life well lived.
Funeral Arrangements for the Honorable Mayor Bruce B. Mount Sr:
Lying in repose for public viewing:
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
412 E. Kennedy Blvd.
Eatonville, FL 32751
Friday, February 2, 2018
12pm-5pm
Family Viewing:
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
412 E. Kennedy Blvd.
Eatonville, FL 32751
Friday, February 2, 2018
5pm-7pm
Funeral Services:
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
412 E. Kennedy Blvd.
Eatonville, FL 3275
Saturday, February 3, 2018
3pm
R.I.P.
Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself