Posted: January 31, 2018

Funeral Arrangements for the Honorable Mayor Bruce Mount, Sr.

By jojooneal95

Keeping our dear friend and colleague’s family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Let’s celebrate a great man and a life well lived.
Funeral Arrangements for the Honorable Mayor Bruce B. Mount Sr:

Lying in repose for public viewing:
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
412 E. Kennedy Blvd.
Eatonville, FL 32751
Friday, February 2, 2018
12pm-5pm

Family Viewing:
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
412 E. Kennedy Blvd.
Eatonville, FL 32751
Friday, February 2, 2018
5pm-7pm

Funeral Services:
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
412 E. Kennedy Blvd.
Eatonville, FL 3275
Saturday, February 3, 2018
3pm

R.I.P.

