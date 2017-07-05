Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2017

Gospel Singer Marvin Sapp & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS

Gospel Singer Marvin Sapp & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS
Gospel Singer Marvin Sapp & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS
NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 19: Marvin Sapp performs on the 28th Annual Stellar Awards Show at Grand Ole Opry House on January 19, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Stellar Awards)
Gospel Singer Marvin Sapp & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS
Gospel Singer Marvin Sapp & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS
NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 19: Marvin Sapp performs on the 28th Annual Stellar Awards Show at Grand Ole Opry House on January 19, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Stellar Awards)
Gospel Singer Marvin Sapp & More! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Tomorrow morning on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Sherrie Shepherd & Kim Whitley take over!

 

And Don’t forget @ 8:50a, gospel singer Marvin Sapp will be on the TJMS!

Be sure to listen to the Tom Joyner Morning Show! Weekday mornings starting @ 6a on STAR 94.5!


