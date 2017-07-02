Now Playing
Posted: July 02, 2017

Gospel Star Marvin Sapp to be profiled on TV One’s “Unsung” July 16th

By mnels51

Star 945 Blog

Check Out an in-depth behind-the-scenes view of Gospel Star Marvin Sapp on TV One’s “Unsung” on Sunday, July 16th.  Gospel Legends such as Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Donald Lawrence, and Dorinda Clark Cole will be sharing personal reflections of Marvin Sapp on the episode.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


