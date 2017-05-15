Granddaughter of Dr. Mary McCloud Bethune Speaks Out!

Today on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Roland Martin interviewed the granddaughter of Dr.Mary McCloud Bethune and was able to get her opinion on the recent backlash US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos received during her commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University this past week.

Evelyn Bethune stated that her and her entire family are insulted by BCU’s decision to have US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speak at the 2017 commencement ceremony, and even protested along with the friends and family of BCU students to stop this from happening. Not to mention, her grandson was graduating as well!

To catch the full interview log on to

blackamericaweb.com