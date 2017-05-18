Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 18, 2017

HALLE BERRY GOES NUDE ON INSTAGRAM, GETS DRAGGED AS ‘DESPERATE TRAMP’

Comments

Related

View Larger
HALLE BERRY GOES NUDE ON INSTAGRAM, GETS DRAGGED AS ‘DESPERATE TRAMP’
View Larger
HALLE BERRY GOES NUDE ON INSTAGRAM, GETS DRAGGED AS ‘DESPERATE TRAMP’
View Larger
HALLE BERRY GOES NUDE ON INSTAGRAM, GETS DRAGGED AS ‘DESPERATE TRAMP’
View Larger
HALLE BERRY GOES NUDE ON INSTAGRAM, GETS DRAGGED AS ‘DESPERATE TRAMP’

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

Halle Berry took an artistic photo of herself in the buff and posted it to Instagram Tuesday along with a Nina Simone quote that celebrates “freedom,” only to end up with some haters questioning her intentions, and one even calling her a “desperate tramp.”

The photo shows Berry in silhouette and partially obscured by the frosted glass of a door. She captioned it with: “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone.”

Haters soon popped up to question her intentions in going nude. One IG user with the handle “thasmartchick” commented, “Desperate tramp.”

Another wrote, “So sad when women use their bodies to seek attention. Women are so much more that than and that’s where our freedom is. Free to be intelligent, interesting, talented, mothers, friends, wives and so much more than TnA. Pathetic really.”

And yet another simply wrote, “Sinner woman…”

The majority of folks, however, were too happy to see Berry buck naked.

Most of the comments ran along the line of “Still fine as ever.” And “Beautiful pic! Freedom is being willing and able to face your fears and overcome them.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation