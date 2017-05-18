Halle Berry took an artistic photo of herself in the buff and posted it to Instagram Tuesday along with a Nina Simone quote that celebrates “freedom,” only to end up with some haters questioning her intentions, and one even calling her a “desperate tramp.”

The photo shows Berry in silhouette and partially obscured by the frosted glass of a door. She captioned it with: “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone.”

Haters soon popped up to question her intentions in going nude. One IG user with the handle “thasmartchick” commented, “Desperate tramp.”

Another wrote, “So sad when women use their bodies to seek attention. Women are so much more that than and that’s where our freedom is. Free to be intelligent, interesting, talented, mothers, friends, wives and so much more than TnA. Pathetic really.”

And yet another simply wrote, “Sinner woman…”

The majority of folks, however, were too happy to see Berry buck naked.

Most of the comments ran along the line of “Still fine as ever.” And “Beautiful pic! Freedom is being willing and able to face your fears and overcome them.”