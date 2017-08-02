Now Playing
Posted: August 02, 2017

Halle Berry & More! Tomorrow Morning On The New TJMS!

Halle Berry & More! Tomorrow Morning On The New TJMS!

andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Tomorrow morning on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Sherrie Shepherd &amp; Kim Whitley take over!

Instagram Photo

Also @ 7:50a,  special guest Halle Berry!

KIDNAP Star Halle Berry And Director Luis Prieto Attend Red Carpet In Miami

 

And Niecy Nash will be on the TJMS @ 9:16a!

GettyImages-631689638.jpg

Be sure to listen to the Tom Joyner Morning Show! Weekday mornings starting @ 6a on STAR 94.5!

 

 


