By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Halle Berry’s hair ignited a Twitter firestorm after she hit the red carpet at the Oscars.

As soon as the Academy Award-winning actress showed up rocking big, curly hair, social media went wild. And no, it wasn’t with admiration.

While most loved her Versace gown — which she said made her feel “romantic and feminine” — her fans were not loving her locks.

Who did Halle Berry hair ??? Why would you let her rock Whitney Houston weaves ?? — Beyoncé Music World (@iBeyonceMusic) February 27, 2017

That Halle Berry Hair was BAPS inspired! — aisha seriously (@seriouslyaisha) February 27, 2017

Halle's hair is an absolute NO! You are a veteran actress & red carpet walker. U know better. Not even fluffed out evenly #oscars — glamourdoll (@TD_Randolph) February 27, 2017

Halle Berry's hair was nominated for best performance by an inanimate object at an awards show. #oscars — Will Adams (@WilliamHAdams) February 27, 2017

Halle: I need more hair spray. stylist: but I've already used two cans, Ms. Berry. Halle: I SAID MORE! — Cersei Pettister (@In_A_YamChele) February 27, 2017

Halle, remove that hair hunny and we good 🤤 — Moze (@zafuhrer) February 27, 2017