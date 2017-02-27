Now Playing
Posted: February 27, 2017

Halle Berry’s Oscar Hair Is Being Brutalized But the Versace Dress Is #Winning

Halle Berry's Oscar Hair Is Being Brutalized But the Versace Dress Is #Winning
Halle Berry’s Oscar Hair Is Being Brutalized But the Versace Dress Is #Winning

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Halle Berry’s hair ignited a Twitter firestorm after she hit the red carpet at the Oscars.

As soon as the Academy Award-winning actress showed up rocking big, curly hair, social media went wild. And no, it wasn’t with admiration.

While most loved her Versace gown — which she said made her feel “romantic and feminine” — her fans were not loving her locks.

 


