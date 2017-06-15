Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 15, 2017

Happy Birthday Ice Cube & Congrats On Your New Accomplishment!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Happy Birthday Ice Cube & Congrats On Your New Accomplishment!
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 06: Rapper Ice Cube performs at Daylight Beach Club at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Daylight Beach Club)
View Larger
Happy Birthday Ice Cube & Congrats On Your New Accomplishment!
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 06: Rapper Ice Cube performs at Daylight Beach Club at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Daylight Beach Club)
View Larger
Happy Birthday Ice Cube & Congrats On Your New Accomplishment!
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 06: Rapper Ice Cube performs at Daylight Beach Club at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Daylight Beach Club)
View Larger
Happy Birthday Ice Cube & Congrats On Your New Accomplishment!
View Larger
Happy Birthday Ice Cube & Congrats On Your New Accomplishment!

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

We’d like to wish Ice Cube a very happy birthday!

 

 

Cube is also celebrating a huge recent accomplishment. Check out the big news below.

Congratulations Ice Cube!

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram & Like us on Facebook!


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation