Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 17, 2017

Happy Birthday Kandi Burress! Check Out Some Fun Facts About the ATL Housewife

Comments

Related

View Larger
Happy Birthday Kandi Burress! Check Out Some Fun Facts About the ATL Housewife
View Larger
Happy Birthday Kandi Burress! Check Out Some Fun Facts About the ATL Housewife
View Larger
Happy Birthday Kandi Burress! Check Out Some Fun Facts About the ATL Housewife
View Larger
Happy Birthday Kandi Burress! Check Out Some Fun Facts About the ATL Housewife

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Singer/Songwriter, Reality TV Star, Entrepreneur and more, it’s Kandi Burress! Former member of the popular 90’s all girl group “Xscape.”

Kandi is celebrating a birthday today.

Check out some fun facts about Kandi, including some of what she was doing before she became the celebrity we now know.

Happy Birthday Kandi!

http://bit.ly/2qrBADY

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation