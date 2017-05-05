The House on Thursday passed the American Health Care Act on a vote of 217-213. That vote repealed the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

All the Democratic members of the House voted against the bill, and with the exception of the 20 Republican members listed below, all the other GOP members voted for the bill.

These are the GOP House members who voted against the bill:

Michael R. Turner – Ohio

David Joyce – Ohio

Andy Biggs – Arizona

Mike Coffman – Colorado

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen – Florida

Thomas Massie – Kentucky

Walter B. Jones – North Carolina

Frank A. LoBiondo – New Jersey

Christopher H. Smith – New Jersey

Leonard Lance – New Jersey

Dan Donovan – New York

John Katko – New York

Ryan A. Costello – Pennsylvania

Patrick Meehan – Pennsylvania

Brian Fitzpatrick – Pennsylvania

Charlie Dent – Pennsylvania

Will Hurd – Texas

Barbara Comstock – Virginia

Jaime Herrera Beutler – Washington

Dave Reichert – Washington