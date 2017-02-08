By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

I bet a lot of folks in Hollywood and beyond didn’t see this coming. I’m talking about the fact that “Hidden Figures” is now the highest grossing Oscar nominated film of the year.

The movie that tells the story of three black women, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson who helped John Glenn launch into outer space and has grossed $120 million since opening on Christmas day, about a million dollars more than fellow Best Picture nominee “La La Land.”

“Hidden Figures” is not only a commercial hit, but it’s also garnering critical acclaim as well. As an indication of it’s award winning strength and popularity, the film walked away with a SAG/Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble cast. And like “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and “Fences,” it’s also nominated for a best picture at the upcoming Oscar ceremonies.

At the SAG Awards, Taraji P. Henson, who stars as Katherine Johnson in “Hidden Figures” said the project was about the power of togetherness.

“This film is about unity. The shoulders of the women that we stand on are three American heroes: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. Without them, we would not know how to reach the stars,” she said. “This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside, and we come together as a human race.”

Congratulations ladies!!!!