Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: January 31, 2018

High School Student Dies After Fight Over Cellphone

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

This joins the list of some of the saddest stories we’ve seen in the news lately.

Another senseless death.

A high school student refused to allow some of his classmates to use his cellphone. This led to him being attacked by the classmates. His family says he was ambushed and kicked in the head.

He died days later.

Authorities are trying to determine if the boy’s death is related to the assault.

Read more on the story:

http://bit.ly/2DPu0aH

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation