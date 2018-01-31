High School Student Dies After Fight Over Cellphone

By jojooneal95

This joins the list of some of the saddest stories we’ve seen in the news lately.

Another senseless death.

A high school student refused to allow some of his classmates to use his cellphone. This led to him being attacked by the classmates. His family says he was ambushed and kicked in the head.

He died days later.

Authorities are trying to determine if the boy’s death is related to the assault.

Read more on the story:

http://bit.ly/2DPu0aH